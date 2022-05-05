April 22, 2022 – April 29, 2022
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00998 was recorded from Glen A. Calloway Jr. AKA Glenn A. Calloway Jr., and Tina K. Dial AKA Tina K. Calloway to Joshua L. Lenover for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-17-301-003; Subdivision: JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 24 OL: P:, and JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 25 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01001 was recorded from Nicholas J. Shasteen, and Jamie L. Shasteen to William Haines, and Anita Haines for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-012, and 1812-12-13-301-013; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 24 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 25 OL: P:. $162,500.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01004 was recorded from Patricia A. Vandever to Kaleb L. Bonebrake, and Hannah B. Bonebrake for property located at Parcel: 2409-20-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $250,000.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01006 was recorded from Timothy James Hardimon, Andrew L. Hardimon, Joshua C. Hardimon, and Christopher D. Hardimon to Christopher D. Hardimon, and Kristie M. Hardimon for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $67,500.00.
On 04/25/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01013 was recorded from Nancy S. Beaty (Trustee) of the Nancy Beaty Trust 2019 to David Kent Sims, and Kelly Diane Sims for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-03-101-009, 1116-11-03-101-010, and 1116-11-03-101-011; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES B: L: 221 OL: P:, BEYERS LAKE ESTATES B: L: 222 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES B: L: 223 OL: P:. $415,000.00.
On 04/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01018 was recorded from Kevin Anthony Calame, and Tahina Michelle Calame to Bailey Dawn Carter for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-304-005; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, HERRICK B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 04/25/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01021 was recorded from Brenda Dodson, and Brenda L. Suddeth (Deceased) to Tyler A. Robison for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-400-005. $95,000.00.
On 04/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01024 was recorded from Dustin M. Lustig, and Jamie M. Lustig to Dylan B. Ohnesorge, and Amelia E. Ohnesorge for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-17-301-007; Subdivision: KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 10 OL: P:, and KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 9 OL: P:. $144,900.00.
On 04/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01029 was recorded from Linda Curtner, Sandra Dougherty, Cheryl Ballinger, and Aubrey Storm II to Adam S. Devall, Chelsea D. Devall, Steven E. Hess, and Penny J. Hess for property located at Parcel: 0115-24-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $90,000.00.
On 04/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01030 was recorded from Randy J. Kay, and Stacey L. Kay to Blake G. Hubbartt, and Laura E. Hubbartt for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-208-005; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $1,000.00.
On 04/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01032 was recorded from Alan W. Foster, Jennifer Foster FKA Jennifer Hawkins to Chloe M. Arebealo for property located at Parcel: 1812-17-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $95,000.00.
On 04/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01045 was recorded from Judith Melanie Giberson to David Ray Yarnell for property located at Parcel: 0524-09-00-300-006, and 0524-09-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $379,941.00.
On 04/27,2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01050 was recorded from Gloria I. Diggs to Kyle Agney, and Lisa Agney for property located at Parcel: 1906-24-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW SW. $68,000.00.
On 04/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01054 was recorded from Tiffany L. Webb, and Christopher M. Webb to Peter A. Otis, and Christie M. Otis for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-312-002; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 04/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01056 was recorded from Daniel D. Moyer to Daniel D. Moyer, and Alicia K. Moyer for property located at Parcel: 0417-08-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01065 was recorded from Eric D. Luce to Eric D. Luce (Trustee) of the Eric D. Luce Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01069 was recorded from Brock Austin (Trustee) of the Daric J. Austin Trust to Matthew Amerson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-304-004, and 2013-07-14-304-006; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $149,900.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01071 was recorded from Douglas Gloyd Williams, and Thomas Scott Williams to Thomas A. Shelburne for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $49,000.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01072 was recorded from Joseph James Wujick Jr., and Matthew J. Wujick to Noah P. Boyer for property located at Parcel: 1614-05-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $132,500.00.
On 04/29/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01076 was recorded from Tammy K. Winters to Todd E. Apke, and Cheryl A. Apke for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-307-002, and 1614-35-13-307-003; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 8 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01077 was recorded from Devin T. Tabbert to Trevor Curry, and Brooke A. Curry for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-203-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 36 L: OL: P:. $110,000.00.
