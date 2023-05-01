March 31, 2023 – April 21, 2023
On 03/31/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00736 was recorded from Charles W. Beaver to Charles W. Beaver (Trustee) of the Charles W. Beaver Trust for property located at Parcel: 1302-32-00-400-002, 1304-04-00-100-001, 1304-04-00-400-001, and 1304-05-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 03/31/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00738 was recorded from Jimmy D. Koons, and Carol J. Koons to Jimmy D. Koons (Trustee) of the Jimmy D. Koons Trust, and Carol J. Koons (Trustee) of the Carol J. Koons Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-05-00-300-006, 0417-07-00-200-008, 0417-08-00-100-004, 0417-08-00-100-007, 0918-04-00-200-001, and 2311-32-00-300-006;Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 03/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00742 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Horizon Hill Llc., and WAKA Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and 1812-29-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $1,323.225.00.
On 04/03/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00745 was recorded from Shirley D. Kennell to Clayton Christner, and Brittney Christner for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-055; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 20 OL: P:, and MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 22 OL: P:. $195,000.00.
On 04/03/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00747 was recorded from Elson Family Llc. to Walk Stock Farms Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-25-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $366,400.00.
On 04/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00749 was recorded from Terry A. Mette, and Mary B. Mette to Terry A. Mette for property located at Parcel: 2127-16-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW SW. $0.00.
On 04/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00750 was recorded from Terry A. Mette, and Mary B. Mette to Terry A. Mette for property located at Parcel: 2127-16-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW SW. $0.00.
On 04/04/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00752 was recorded from Kathy Dianne Yakey (Executor), and Marilyn R. Patterson (Deceased) to John D. Helton, and Pamela L. Helton for property located at Parcel: 1520-06-00-200-002 Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $305,500.00.
On 04/04/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00756 was recorded from Kathy Dianne Yakey (Executor), and Marilyn R. Patterson (Deceased) to Lucas J. Helton, and Nicole A. Helton for property located at Parcel: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $305,500.00.
On 04/05/2023 a MINERAL DEED 2023R00763 was recorded from The Prudential Insurance Company of America to SJOC Pru Minerals Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 04/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00765 was recorded from Joseph L. Beyers, Lori Ann Magnussen, Ellen M. Anselm, Elizabeth Jane Magnussen, Carol Adele Sexauer and L & P Family Farms Partnership to Beyers Family Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1116-33-00-200-010, and 1116-33-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 04/06/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00766 was recorded from Sheriff of Shelby County Brian McReynolds, Wintrust Mortgage, Barrington Bank & Trust Col. NA, and Robert Bell to Hendrian 401k for property located at Parcel: 1614-31-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $59,500.00.
On 04/06/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R00770 was recorded from Joann Aultman, and Sharon M. Aultman (Deceased) to John Bobera, and Laura Bobera for property located at Parcel: 1208-25-04-401-004; Subdivision: SAND CREEK KNOLLS 1ST ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/10/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00774 was recorded from Jerry D. Phillips to Terri L. Phillips for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-18-301-014; Subdivision: COOKS SECOND ADD B: L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00776 was recorded from Brice M. Hennings, and Monica Hennings to Kaylee Collins for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-306-009; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $145,000.00.
On 04/10/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00779 was recorded from Elizabeth Christensen (Executor), and Oscar Jonathan Rohrer (Deceased) to Mark Craig, and Tracy A. Craig for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-06-104-006; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 6 L: 2 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 6 L: 3 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 6 L: 4 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 04/11/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R00797 was recorded from Jessica, Shelby County Clerk, Pauline M. Hersick, and Shelby County State Bank to P & N Properties Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-302-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/12/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00807 was recorded from Patricia S. Chasteen, and Jeffrey S. Chasteen to Sue E. Bowes for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-303-021; Subdivision: WITTENBERGS B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00809 was recorded from Toby J. Koonce, and Ashley D. Koonce to Jerry R. Yockey, Wendy J. Yockey, Tadd C. Brachbill, and Tobi J. Brachbill. $225,000.00.
On 04/13/2023 a MINERAL DEED 2023R00819 was recorded from Charles F. Doornbos to Doornbos Mineral Partners Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 11012R00821 was recorded from Randy L. Chamberlain, and Barbara J. Chamberlain to Randy L. Chamberlain (Trustee) of the Randy L. Chamberlain Trust, and Barbara J. Chamberlain (Trustee) of the Barbara J. Chamberlain Trust for property located at Parcel: 0723-18-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00822 was recorded from Gary A. Stretch to Robin Robertson for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-216-003; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:. $32,000.00.
On 04/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00834 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Jay D. Hinton, and Heather Lynn Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 04/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00835 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Jay D. Hinton, and Jeremy L. Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 04/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00840 was recorded from John Stephen Jarzembski, and Alicia Kemper Jarzembski POA to Steve Adams for property located at Parcel: 0918-12-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $45,000.00.
On 04/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00846 was recorded from Daniel L. Jones, and Stacey Y. Jones to Jason E. Howe, and Jessica L. Howe for property located at Parcel; 0918-25-00-100-012, and 0918-25-00-100-019; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $190,000.00.
On 04/17/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00850 was recorded from Garret L Anspach (Trustee), and M Louella Anspach (Trustee) of the Anspach Trust to Miranda J. Anspach for property located at Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, $0.00.
On 04/17/2024 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00857 was recorded from Curtis L. Corzine (Trustee), and Dawnna J. Corzine (Trustee) of the Djc Trust, and the LCC Trust to Caleb Corzine for property located at Parcel: 0603-29-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $62,500.00.
On 04/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00860 was recorded from Diana Litteral to Cathryn Demartino , and Kaitlyn E. Burkhead for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-205-008; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 5 L: 9 OL: P:. $82,000.00.
On 04/17/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00863 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Terra Rodman for property located at Parcel: 1812-29-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $80,000.00.
On 04/17/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00865 was recorded from Steven W. Carter (Trustee), and Jean M. Carter (Trustee) of the Steven W. And Jean M. Carter Trust to Todd Shelmadine, and Kimberly Shelmadine for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-414-004; Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 1. L: 10 OL: P:, and EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 1. L: 9 OL: P:.$129.000.00.
On 04/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00867 was recorded from Jessica Robin Crabtree, and Zachary B. Fairfield to Doug Stuckemeyer, and Julie Stuckemeeyer for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-409-005; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 12 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 12 L: 2 OL: P:. $84,000.00.
On 04/18/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00868 was recorded from Moweaqua Township Cemeteries, Louis Jordan (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), Olivia Barnes (Executor), and Jeff Younker (Deceased) to Dalton F. Younker. $0.00.
On 04/18/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00875 was recorded from P & N Properties Inc. to James Holland for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-302-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:. $27,000.00.
On 04/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00876 was recorded from Rosemary E. Schlechte to Bobby G. Schlechte, and Gerry G. Schlechte for property located at Parcel: 1520-02-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 04/19/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00877 was recorded from Brock H. Wagner (Trustee), Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee), and Blair Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Bradley A. Wagner for property located at Parcel: 1812-20-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 04/19/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00878 was recorded from Robert D. Buck, and Rhoda M. Minard to Robert D. Buck, and Rhoda M. Minard for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-00-400-005, and 1208-23-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 04/19/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00883 was recorded from Matthew J. Conder to Amber N. Conder for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00889 was recorded from Neil P. Lorton, and Wendy R. Lorton to Joseph W. Shellenbarger, and Gina M. Shellenbarger for property located at Parcel: 0723-18-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $40,000.00.
On 04/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00890 was recorded from Joseph W. Shellenbarger, and Gina M. Shellenbarger to Mark A. Rauch, and Kelly L. Rauch for property located at Parcel: 0723-18-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $60,000.00.
On 04/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00895 was recorded from Patricia Kull Lenz (Trustee) of the C Trust, and the Kenneth Edward Lenz, and Patricia Kull Lenz Trust to Patricia Kull Lenz (Trustee) of the Kenneth Edward Lenz, and Patricia Kull Lenz Trust A for property located at Parcel: 1614-13-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 04/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00899 was recorded from Scott A. Shumard to Darrell Shumard for property located at Parcel: 1520-17-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $50,000.00.
On 04/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00912 was recorded from Eileen Olivares to Eileen Olivares (Trustee) of the Eileen Olivares Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 04/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00914 was recorded from Richard T. Jones to Richard T. Jones (Trustee) of the Richard T. Jones Trust for property located at Subdivision: RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00921 was recorded from Devin Peterson, and Megan I. Donnel to Rachel Hatcher for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 6 OL: P:. $93,500.00.
On 04/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00925 was recorded from Kathy Dianne Yakey (Executor), and Marilyn R. Patterson (Deceased) to Dustin Stuckemeyer, and Molly Stuckemeyer for property located at Parcel: 1520-05-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $333,000.00.
