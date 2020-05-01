The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael S. Alsbury, 49, Farina, April 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Alsbury posted $5,095 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Joshua T. Burger, 18, Effingham, April 30 on four counts of burglary from a motor vehicle. Burger was in custody at last check.
