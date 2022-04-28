April 15, 2022 – April 22, 2022
On 04/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00926 was recorded from The Townships of Okaw Valley and Todd’s Point, and Todd’s Point Cemetery to Gaylene Kidwell. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00927 was recorded from Townships of Okaw Valley and Todd’s Point, and Todd’s Point Cemetery to Tim Morse, and Lori Morse. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00928 was recorded from Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and the Findlay Cemetery to David Nichols, and Rhonda Nichol. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00929 was recorded from Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and the Findlay Cemetery to Steven Wildman, and Donna Wildman.$0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00933 was recorded from Angela Kelly to Rory Rincker, and Ashley Rincker for property located at Parcel: 0115-07-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $315,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00935 was recorded from Rory Rincker, and Ashley Rincker to rusty Rincker, and Heather Rincker for property located at Parcel: 0115-07-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00937 was recorded from Mark R. Buchanan to Paula J. Buchanan (Trustee)of the Paula J. Buchanan Trust for property located at Parcel: 0723-17-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $140,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00938 was recorded from Andrea Christopher, Clint H. Christopher, and Sara Kuhl to Mark R. Buchanan for property located at Parcel: 0723-09-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $210,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00939 was recorded from Sandra Sue Maxwell, William H. Maxwell (Deceased) to Mark R. Buchanan for property located at Parcel: 0723-09-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $210,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00940 was recorded from Andre Christopher, Clint H. Christopher, and Sara Kuhl to Matthew Buchanan for property located at Parcel: 0723-09-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $70,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00941 was recorded from Sandra Sue Maxwell, and William H. Maxwell (Deceased) to Matthew Buchanan for property located Parcel: 0723-09-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $70,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00945 was recorded from Robert A. Huey, and Vera A. Huey to Vera A. Huey, Robert A. Huey Sr. of the Vera A. Huey Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-33-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00947 was recorded from Terry L. Himes, and Donna R. Himes to Drew A. Himes, and Nicole R. Himes for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-20-101-004; Subdivision: HIMES ADDITION B: L: 4 OL: P:. $200,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00952 was recorded from James Bulla, and Alie Bulla to Robert Nicholson, and Andres Nicholson for property located at Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 1 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 2 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 3 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 4 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 5 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 6 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00953 was recorded from 307 North Main St. Llc. to Alex McWhorter, Andrew McWhorter, Andrew McWhorter, and Austin McWhorter for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-07-204-001; Subdivision: TOWN OF SIGEL B: 14 L: 1 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 04/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00957 was recorded from Clinton Voyles, to Timmie L. Riley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-109-005; Subdivision: FAIRVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3. L: 11 OL: P:. $82,731.00.
On 04/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00966 was recorded from Tara Jo Wiseman Aka Tara Jo Moreland, and Michael S. Wiseman to Katy Alice Payne for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-209-004; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 14 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 15 OL: P:. $61,900.00.
On 04/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00968 was recorded from Kevin Davis, and Carla Davis, to Jenny Davis for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-05-103-010; Subdivision: MAPLE HAVEN OF BLK 3 & 4 GREGORY & LONGENBACHS B: L: 3 OL: P:, and MAPLE HAVEN OF BLK 3 & 4 GREGORY & LONGENBACHS B: L: 4 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 04/20/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00973 was recorded from Linda Nugent Nka Linda Diane Jones to Linda Diane Jones, and Gregory Fritz Jones for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-304-006; Subdivision: W W NANCE ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and W W NANCE ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/20/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00975 was recorded from Floyd Virden, Constance Virden, Mound Cemetery, and City of Cowden to Linda Dunlap. $350.00.
On 04/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00982 was recorded from Czubin Industries Llc. to Victorian Doucette for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-303-008; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:. $9,900.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00998 was recorded from Glen A. Calloway Jr. A/k/a Glenn A. Calloway Jr., and Tina K. Dial, A/k/a Tina K. Calloway to Joshua L. Lenover for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-17-301-003; Subdivision: JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 24 OL: P: and JOHN S P GORDON'S TOWN OF DOLLVILLE B: 2 L: 25 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01001 was recorded from Nicholas J. Shasteen, and Jamie L. Shasteen to William Haines for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-012, and 1812-12-13-301-013; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 24 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 25 OL: P:. $162,500.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01004 was recorded from Patricia . Vandever to Kaleb L. Bonebrake, and Hannah B. Bonebrake for property located at Parcel: 2409-20-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $250,000.00.
On 04/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01006 was recorded from Timothy James Hardimon, Andrew L. Hardimon, Joshua C. Hardimon, and Christopher D. Hardimon to Christopher D. Hardimon, and Kristie M. Hardimon for property located at parcel: 0417-28-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $67,500.00.
