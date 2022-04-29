The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 4:45 p.m. April 15 at the intersection of First and Washington a vehicle driven by Thomas E. Emmerich, 67, Wheeler, collided with a vehicle driven by Leonard J. Greenwood, 89, Effingham.
• At 6:45 P.M. April 23 at 2500 North Third Street a semi driven by Justin M. Griffin, 29, Ridgeland, MS, struck and damaged a fuel pump owned by Pilot Truck Stop.
• Eric W. Lewis, 44, Effingham, was cited April 28 for driving while license revoked.
