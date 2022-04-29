The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Illinois State Police arrested Jeffery A. Roberts 57, Liverpool, New York, April 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis more than 100 grams and less than 500 grams, intent to deliver cannabis of more than 30 grams and less than 500 grams and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver more than 50 grams and less than 200 grams. Roberts was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Caden M. Bubb, 25, St. Elmo, April 28 on a violation of bail bond. Bubb was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Alexander R. Phillips, 22, Altamont, April 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Phillips posted $1,000 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, April 28 on a charge of reporting a false alarm or complaint via 911 call. Belisle was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
