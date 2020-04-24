The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking.
Effingham police arrested Mindy Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, April 24 on a violation of an order of protection. Pinkerton was in custody at last check.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 10:21 pm
