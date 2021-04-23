The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• At 12:12 p.m., April 17 at 210 West Clark Avenue an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Christina Belisle, Effingham.

• At 5:24 p.m., April 21 east of the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America vehicles driven by William A. Camic, Jr., 65, Shelbyville and Jessica R. Wright, 26, Vandalia collided.

• Alonzo J. Hoyer, 39, Effingham was cited April 22 for domestic battery.

