The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 1:04 p.m., April 15 at 503 Rinehart a vehicle driven by Tomas S. Canfield, 29, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Walter J. Ziegler, 76, Effingham.
• At 3:07 p.m., April 15 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta a vehicle driven by Rebecca K. Laue, 48, Shumway, collided with a vehicle driven by Jason R. Mislich, 52, Altamont.
• At. 3:32 p.m., April 15 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Faith E. Greuel, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rodney H. Riley, 41, Effingham.
