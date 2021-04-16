The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Robert E. Winks, 41, Effingham, April 15 on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of intent to manufacture or deliver more than 500 grams but not more than 2000 grams of cannabis. Winks posted $2,575 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Whitney S. Fitch, 35, Edgewood, April 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while driver's license was revoked or suspended for driving under the influence and second Statutory Summary Suspension (SSS). Fitch posted $575 and was released.
• Altamont Police Department arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 24, Effingham, April 15 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage and criminal damage to state supported property. Gardner was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham Police Department arrested Larry J. Kimery, 39, Mattoon, April 16 on a charge of possession of less than 6 grams of meth. Kimery was given a notice to appear in court and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.