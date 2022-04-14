Effingham police reported the following incidents:
On April 11 at 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Banker and Hoffman a vehicle driven by Michelle D. Meyer, 38, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jacklyn M. Beckman, 26, Teutopolis. No injuries. Meyer was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
On April 13, Dylan J. Butler, 22, Effingham, was arrested on a charge of Criminal Sexual Assault.
