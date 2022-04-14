The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
On April 13, Effingham Police arrested Corey J. Fellows, 39, Effingham, on a burglary charge.
On April 13, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Heather R. Orsborn, 36, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for retail theft.
On April 13, Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypdermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 13, Illinois State Police arrested Sean K. Stokes, 57, Effingham, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 12, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 37, Teutopolis, on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
On April 12, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Emily A. Seeley, 32, Neoga, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of battery to a peace officer.
On April 12, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Harold L. Cooper, 58, Flora, on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of a meth.
On April 12, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Keith A. Fagg, 49, Urbana, on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
On April 11, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Blake E. Willis, 24, Altamont, on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery.
On April 10, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Blake Hilderbrand, 34, Louisville, on charges of home invasion, burglary, and criminal trespass to a residence.
On April 10, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested William Dockery, 50, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for possession of controlled substance.
On April 9, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Rachael M. Quiggle, 40, Edgewood, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
On April 10, Illinois State Police arrested Isidoro Ixtepan, 31, Effingham, on charges of DUI alcohol, illegal transport of alcohol, no seatbelt, driving without a headlight.
On April 10, Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Tristan C. McKnelly, 24, Albion, Illinois, on a charge of burglary.
On April 10, Effingham police arrested Brandon C. Neville, 32, Altamont, on an attachment for contempt.
On April 8, Effingham police arrested Levi C. Gast, 39, Effingham, on charges of improper lane usage and DUI alcohol.
On April 8, Effingham police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, on charges of possession of meth and resisting a police officer.
On April 8, Effingham police arrested Judy M. Brummerstead, 63, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass to land.
