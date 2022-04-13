April 1, 2022 – April 8, 2022
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00765 was recorded from Danielle R. Harl FKA Danielle R. Wells to Billie J. Bernius for property located at Parcel: 2409-21-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $210,000.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00769 was recorded from Dunaway & Pancoast Company to Leaina Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-19-402-006, and 1812-12-19-402-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $1,240,000.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00773 was recorded from Christina M. Tuttle, Todd Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, and Jennifer Lindahl to Todd Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-301-016; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00774 was recorded from Ralph E. Carlock Sr. AKA Ralph Carlock Sr., and Vera Nadine Carlock to William Levi Carlock for Parcel: 0723-16-15-403-001; Subdivision: J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, and J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00780 was recorded from Trent Lee Collins, and Ann Lois Collins to John Bicknell, and Arwen Bicknell Aka Arwen Lee Adams Bicknell for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $353,000.00.
On 04/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00782 was recorded from Bonnie June Zinn to Bonnie June Zinn, Rhonda Sue Zinn, Ashli Ann, and Scott Ryan Zinn for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-008; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 20 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00790 was recorded from Dennis R. Crouch to Dorothy Crouch, and Troy L. Crouch for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-201-003; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00797 was recorded from Boarman’s Real Estate Llc. to Robert T. Boarman, and Robert B. Boarman for property located at Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/05/2022 a DEED 2022R00800 was recorded from First Midwest Bank (Trustee) and Old National Bank (Trustee) of Trust No. 8775 to Jodi Lynn Nye (Trustee) of the Jodi Lynn Nye Trust for property located at Subdivision: TOWN OF FINDLAY B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWN OF FINDLAY B: 1 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/05/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00801 was recorded from Jeffrey Lynn Corley, and Karen Jean Corley to Jeffrey Lynn Corley (Trustee), and Karen J. Corley (Trustee) of the Jeffrey L. and Karen J. Corley Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 04/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00803 was recorded from Leonard R. Greuel, and Mary Jo Orme to Thomas L. Greuel, and Jennifer L. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2127-16-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $357,500.00.
On 04/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00812 was recorded from MDS Farm Inc. to MLS Farm Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1404-27-00-400-004, 1404-34-00-200-003, 1707-28-00-300-006, 1707-28-00-300-008, and 1707-28-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 04/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00813 was recorded from Donna J. Johnson to Jeffrey A. Johnson, Debra K. Hammond, and Donna J. Johnson for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 04/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00814 was recorded from Donna J. Johnson to Donna J. Johnson, Jeffrey A. Johnson, and Debra K. Hammond for property located at Parcel: 2013-11-00-300-016, and 2013-18-06-101-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 24 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00815 was recorded from Mark A. Corley, and Holly R. Corley to Alan C. Tucker for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 04/07/2022 a DEED 2022R00819 was recorded from Shelby County (Trustee), and the Shelby County Board to Kenneth Mark Owens, and Lara Dee Owens for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-00-111-002; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00825 was recorded from Kevin L. Shrake, Joey R. Shrake, Brenda R. Workman, and June I. Shrake to Devin Scogin for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-403-006; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 04/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00829 was recorded from Barbara J. Allred, James Mark Allred, Beverly Lynn Woolverton, Becky Sue Smith, and Bonnie Jo Gerkin to A2B Real Estate Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-405-016; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 04/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00837 was recorded from Linda Lou Summerlott (Trustee) of the Jackie Lee Summerlott Trust to Linda Lou Summerlott (Trustee) of the Jackie Lee Summerlott B Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-34-00-300-003, 1116-34-00-400-002, 1116-36-00-400-006, 1122-02-00-100-008, 1122-03-00-100-002, and 1122-03-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
