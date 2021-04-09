The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 2:59 p.m., April 6 at the intersection of North Keller Drive and West Evergreen Avenue a vehicle driven by Justin L. Lofton, 39, Washington, IN, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Hailey D. Davis, 30, Greenup, causing the Davis vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Victor G. Wagy, 59, Effingham. After he initial impact, Lofton’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned. There were no injuries. Lofton was ticketed for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• At 2:43 p.m., April 8 at the intersection of South Henrietta Street and West Grove Avenue a vehicle driven by Christina L. Belisle, 39, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jill A. Murphy, 56, Effingham.
• Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Effingham was cited April 7 for possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.