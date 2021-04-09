The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Miranda B. Davis, 27, Effingham, April 8 on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than five grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies jailed Cole D. Hanley, 25, Sigel, after court on April 8 on a mittimus to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a three-year sentence on the original charge of residential burglary. Hanley was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Hunter D. Gregory, 22, Louisville, April 8 on charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Gregory was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.