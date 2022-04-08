The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents:
Crashes
March 28 at 6 p.m. at 214 W. Douglas, vehicles driven by William A. Durham, 21, Farina, and Carlie M. Pernic, 24, Effingham, backed into each other. No injuries. Durham was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
On April 5 at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, vehicles driven by Linda L. Gelsinger, 72, Mason, and Yolanda L. Gordon, 35, Edgewood, collided. No injuries and no citations.
On April 6 at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Raney and Niccum, a vehicle driven by Andrew D. Sapp, 18, Farina, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brian P. Baker, 59, Effingham. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment. No citations.
On April 7 at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Laura M. Hodges, 35, Edgewood, struck a vehicle driven by Janorris B. Newsome, 19, Magee, MS. No injuries and no citations.
Citations
On April 5, Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, Driving While License Suspended.
On April 6, Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine.
