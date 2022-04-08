The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jakob S. Gass, 19, Sigel, on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a person under 21, consumption of liquor by a person under 21, and DUI alcohol. Gass was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested David L. Kerr, Jr., 41, Tower Hill, on a Shelby County warrant for disorderly conduct. Kerr was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wesley P. Atkins, 27, Newton, on a Jasper County war5rant for failure to appear on an original charge theft. Atkins posted $325 and was released.
