Effingham Police reported the following incidents:
On April 4, Daron D. Jackson, 38, Effingham, was cited for Driving While License Revoked.
On April 5, Mark L. Mayhaus, 37, Teutopolis, was charged with Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Brandon J. Hess, 37, Effingham, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Tia J. Piotrowski, 26, Effingham, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
