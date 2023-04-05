March 17 - March 31, 2023
On 03/17/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00619 was recorded from Cindy Watters, and Robert E. Gaston (Deceased) to Scott A. Montgomery, and Alan E. Montgomery for property located at Parcel: 0115-11-00-100-007, and 0115-11-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $500,000.00.
On 03/20/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00632 was recorded from Roscoe C. Crabb Sr. (Deceased), Genevieve Crabb (Deceased) and Helen Crabb Seline to Christopher John David Seline for property located at Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:, and SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00633 was recorded from Deborah Thomas, Steven Thomas, Carol Elam, and Teresa Thomas to Julie Ann Dove for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-213-005; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 19 L: 3 OL: P:, and CITIZENS ADD B: 19 L: 4 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 03/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00637 was recorded from Jesse Smith to Brian Durbin for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-17-301-007; Subdivision: BOLT & HERRICK B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 03/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00641 was recorded from Clinton J. Hoenes to Jason T. Wall for property located at Parcel: 0110-35-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $83,000.00.
On 03/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00654 was recorded from Dunaway Inc. to Naleee Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 03/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00644 was recorded from Annette I. Dunaway )Trustee) of the Annette I Dunaway 2021 Trust, and James K. Dunaway (Trustee) of the James K. Dunaway 2021 Trust to Dunaway Inc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 03/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00645 was recorded from Rhiannon Klier (Executor), and Robert D. Mathews (Deceased) to Dane Durbin, and Brooke Durbin for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-09-101-003; Subdivision: GEORGE W VORIS B: L: 7 OL: P:, GEORGE W VORIS B: L: 8 OL: P:, and GEORGE W VORIS B: L: 9 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 03/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00647 was recorded from Rhiannon Klier (Executor), and Robert D. Mathews (Deceased) to Rhiannon Klier for property located at Subdivision: KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 1 OL: P:, KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 2 OL: P:, KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 3 OL: P:, and KIM TIM HEIGHTS B: L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00648 was recorded from Rhiannon Klier (Executor), and Robert D. Mathews (Deceased) to Kimberly A. Wallace for property located t Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/21/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R006498 was recorded from Rhiannon Klier (Executor), and Robert D. Mathews (Deceased) to Brooke Durbin for property located at Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/21/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00651 was recorded from Brian McReynolds Sheriff, Shelby County Sheriff, Prairie State Bank & Trust, David E. Tyler, Shelby Tyler, and Paul E. Tyler Sr. (Deceased) to Hendrian 401k for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-305-006; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 18 OL: P:, and EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 19 OL: P:. $72,401.00.
On 03/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00657 was recorded from Arlene M. Quast, and Gerald W. Quast to Lutheran Grace Cemetery Association Trustees for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-00-200-003 Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00660 was recorded from Dennis G. Bales, and Debra S. Bales to Robert K. Wenthe for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-104-013; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $103,000.00.
On 03/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00669 was recorded from Todd W. Beard (Trustee) of the Todd W. Beard Trust, and Wanda L. Beard of the E and W Trust to Henry Probst Farm Llc for property located at Parcel: 0221-19-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $495,000.00.
On 03/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00670 was recorded from Daniel E. Beard, Sandra L. Beard (Trustee) of the E and W Beard Trust to Henry Probst Farm Llc. for property located t Parcel; 1520-24-00-400-013; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $495,000.00.
On 03/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00676 was recorded from Lindsay Floyd NKA Lindsay Krumreich R.N. to Mackenzi Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-301-002; Subdivision: CF KULLS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and CF KULLS ADD STRASBURG B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 03/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00683 was recorded from Patricia Sue Bendler to The Hideaway at Lake Shelbyville Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-15-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $225,000.00.
On 03/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00688 was recorded from Bernard B. Hoehn, and Deborah C. Hoehn to Matthew Stephen Helton for property located at Parcel: 1122-05-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $70,000.00.
On 03/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00695 was recorded from Donald E. Hackerson, and Carolyn D. Hackerson to Stephanie A. Tate, and Joan L. Dickens for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-202-003; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $172,000.00.
On 03/27/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00700 was recorded from Luke B. Gilbert to the Gilbert Organization Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-403-002, 2409-36-15-403-003, and 2409-36-15-403-016; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 19 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 19 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 19 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 19 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/29/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00705 was recorded from St Francis Hospital Of The Hospital Sisters Of The Third Order Of St Francis to Battery & Starter Specialists Llc for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-20-402-010; Subdivision: WH BEEMS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, WH BEEMS B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and WH BEEMS B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 03/29/2023 a DEED 2023R00707 was recorded from First Federal Savings & Loan Association Of Central Illinois to Connie Nacke for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-411-015; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 1 OL: P:. $30,000.00.
On 03/29/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00708 was recorded from Lindsey R. Reedy, and Lynda D. Baker (Deceased) to Lindsey R. Reedy, and Brennon Baker for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-410-007; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/30/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00729 was recorded from Robin Louise Smith (Trustee) of the Gary Christenberry Trust to the Thomas Anthony, and Kimberly Ann Colbert Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-21-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $230,000.00.
On 03/31/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00736 was recorded from Charles W. Beaver to Charles W. Beaver (Trustee) of the Charles W. Beaver Trust for property located at Parcel: 1302-32-00-400-002, 1304-04-00-100-001, 1304-04-00-400-001, and 1304-05-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 03/31/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00738 was recorded from Jimmy D. Koons, and Carol J. Koons to Jimmy D. Koons (Trustee) of the Jimmy D. Koons Trust, and Carol J. Koons (Trustee) of the Carol J. Koons Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-05-00-300-006, 0417-07-00-200-008, 0417-08-00-100-004, 0417-08-00-100-007, 0918-04-00-200-001, and 2311-32-00-300-006;Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 03/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00742 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Horizon Hill Llc., and WAKA Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and 1812-29-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $1,323.225.00.
