March 25, 2022 – April 1, 2022
On 03/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00697 was recorded from the City of Shelbyville to Jessie Knearem for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-405-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $7,000.00.
On 03/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00704 was recorded from Gregory L. Reynolds, and Roseanne Reynolds to Nathan Dennis for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-209-007; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 03/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00717 was recorded from Damien J. Green to Damien J. Green, and Ariel M. Heppe for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-204-001; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00722 was recorded from Clarence J. Bushur, and Paula R. Bushur to Lance M. Vonderheide for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-400-012, and 2127-02-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $118,050.00.
On 03/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00723 was recorded from Clarence J. Bushur, and Pula R. Bushur to Derek A. Strohl for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-400-012, and 2127-02-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $118,050.00.
On 03/29/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00737 was recorded from Jeremy L. Heiserman to Ashley N. Jones for property located at Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/29/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00738 was recorded from Jeremy L. Heiserman to David Hopkins for property located at Subdivision: COWDEN B: 3 L: 12 OL: P:, COWDEN B: 3 L: 13 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 3 L: 14 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00740 was recorded from Nathan L. Schoonover, and Amy E. Stolley to Richard A. Reichart, and Glenda C. Reichart for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-303-027, and 1812-12-13-303-029; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 77 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 69 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 03/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00742 was recorded from Jessie Martin FKA Jessie F. Adams, and Brenda K. Morrell FKA Brenda K. Adams to Jessie L. Martin for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-201-023; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 03/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00751 was recorded from Douglas J. Krueger, and Lacey R. Brandt, NKA Lacey R. Krueger to Austin Chanberlin, and Megan Chamberlin for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-026; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER OUTLOTS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $112,000.00.
On 03/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00753 was recorded from Sherman R. Smart, and Shirley Ann Smart to Stephen R. Smart for property located at Parcel: 2311-33-00-100-014; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 03/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00754 was recorded from Sherman R. Smart, and Shirley Ann Smart to Scott R. Smart for property located at Parcel: 2311-33-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 03/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00757 was recorded from Scott Edward Abendroth to Carolyn Betterton FKA Carolyn A. Villar Betterton for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-303-021; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 70 OL: P:. $4,000.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00765 was recorded from Danielle R. Harl FKA Danielle R. Wells to Billie J. Bernius for property located at Parcel: 2409-21-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $210,000.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00769 was recorded from Dunaway & Pancoast Company to Leo Raina Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-19-402-006, and 1812-12-19-402-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $1,240,000.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00773 was recorded from Christina M. Tuttle, Todd Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, and Jennifer Lindahl to Todd Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-301-016; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00774 was recorded from Ralph E. Carlock Sr. AKA Ralph Carlock Sr., and Vera Nadine Carlock to William Levi Carlock for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-15-403-001; Subdivision: J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, and J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00780 was recorded from Trent Lee Collins, and Ann Lois Collins to John Bicknell, and Arwen Bicknell AKA Arwen Lee Bicknell Adams for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $353,000.00.
