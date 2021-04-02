The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 12:55 p.m., March 31 at the intersection of South Banker Street and West Clark Avenue a vehicle driven by Noah J. Rentfro, 19, Mode, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jacob L. Pugh, 33, Effingham.
• At. 4 a.m., April 1 at 1109 South Fourth Street a vehicle driven by Zach A. Dye, 27, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Cara Cazier, Effingham.
• Kari M. Harris, 45, Effingham, was cited March 26 for an expired registration.
• Brian K. Miller, 47, Effingham, was cited March 30 for retail theft.
• Carl J. B. Cosner, 19, Flora, was cited March 31 for possession of methamphetamine.
• Dylan C. Lawhead, 21, Effingham, was cited March 31 for possession of methamphetamine.
