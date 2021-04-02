The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested John M. Durbin, 26, Beecher City, April 1 on an Effingham County warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, Effingham County warrant for domestic battery, Effingham County warrant for criminal damage to state supported property and aggravated assault, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of larceny. Effingham police reported that at 2:48 p.m. on April 1 at 1706 Ford Avenue a vehicle driven by Durbin struck a parked vehicle owned by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, a parked vehicle owned by Dustin Cade, Vandalia, and a parked vehicle owned by the City of Effingham. Durbin was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Belinda J. Hoyt, 39, Beecher City, April 2 on charges of resisting a peace officer with injuries, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and aggravated battery of a peace officer with injuries. Hoyt was in jail at last check.
