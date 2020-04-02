SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 715 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases. (Note: The Effingham County Health Department confirmed a case in Effingham County late Wednesday. It apparently is not yet included in the state's total.) Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. For a map of the COVID-19 cases reported to the state, click HERE
