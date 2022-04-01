Effingham Police reported that on March 30 at 4:37 p.m., west of the intersection of Althoff and Historic Hills, a vehicle driven by Tyrunne T. Howard, 30, Effingham, hydroplaned on the wet roadway, lost control, and struck and damaged a guardrail owned by Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries and no citations.

The department issued the following citations:

On March 30, Tabitha A. Parcell, 27, Altamont, Driving While License Suspended; Kristi V. Daugherty, 30, Effingham, No Valid Driver’s License.

On March 31, Zachary S. Durbin, 35, Edgewood, Robbery, Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle, Domestic Battery.

Trending Video