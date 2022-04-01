The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Maria A. McCord, 41, Effingham, was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court and sentenced to 48 hours in jail.
Wayne A. Thompson, 35, East Peoria, was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayyette County domestic battery warrant. Thompson posted $575 and was released.
Nathan A. Roley was arrested by Effingham Police for accumulation of garbage. Roley was given a notice to appear and released.
Terry S. Hays, 41, Pana, was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needled, armed violence, unlawful possession of title/registration, and possession of less than five grams of meth. Hays remained jailed at last report.
