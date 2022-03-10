February 25, 2022 – March 4, 2022
On 02/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00445 was recorded from Judith F. Horn to Joseph L. Calame for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-312-004; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 16 L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 02/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00448 was recorded from Rita Ann Safiran to Christine Safiran for property located at Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 10 L: 23 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 10 L: 24 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00450 was recorded from Ralph E. Riley Jr. (Trustee) of the Ralph E. Riley Sr. and Hazel I. Riley Trust to Ralph E. Riley Jr. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-304-004, and 0524-03-14-305-004; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE SW. $140,000.00.
On 02/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00451 was recorded from Linda K. Decker AKA Linda K. Price Decker to Megan Nichols for property located at Parcel: 0319-13-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $70,000.00.
On 02/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00453 was recorded from Casey Lyn Jamagin NKA Casey Lyn Dragovan, and Donald Dragovan to Cathy Stephens for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-406-009; Subdivision: JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: OL: P:, and L H PARKERS SUB OF PT EVEY ADD B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $159,000.00.
On 02/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00457 was recorded from James Craig to Cherie D. Craig for property located at Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 36 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00459 was recorded from Christine K. Agney, Gary Agney, Lauren Agney NKA Lauren Zmyslony, and Tim Zmyslony to Titus Penny for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-206-001; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $73,000.00.
On 02/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00467 was recorded from Steven K. Horve AKA Steve K. Horve, and Tina L. Horve to Steven K. Horve (Trustee) of the Steven K. Horve Trust, and Tina L. Horve (Trustee) of the Tina L. Horve Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 02/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00468 was recorded from Dominic Ruholl to Donald C. Ruholl for property located at Parcel: 1812-24-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 03/01/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00471 was recorded from The Townships of Okaw and Todds Point, and the Cemeteries of the Townships of Oka and Todds Point to Delbert Craft. $2,000.00.
On 03/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00478 was recorded from Marvin Musgrave to Roy Brown for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-10-101-009, 2311-23-10-101-010, 2311-23-10-101-011, and 2311-23-10-101-012; Subdivision: RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 18 OL: P:, RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 19 OL: P:, RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 20 OL: P:, and RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 21 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 03/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00480 was recorded from Ralph E. Riley Jr. to Nicolas H. Riley, Gregory H. Riley, Grant E. Riley, and Zane E. Riley for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-304-004, and 0524-03-14-305-004; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE SW. $0.00.
On 03/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00491 was recorded from Donald D. Jones to Bonnie J. Crandall for property located at Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/03/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00495 was recorded from David W. Adamson (Trustee) of the Adamson Family Trust to David T. Burton, and Jennifer J. Burton for property located at Parcel: 0221-30-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $400,000.00.
On 03/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00498 was recorded from Gary D. Loy, and Theresa A. Loy to Caton Holdings Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-16-401-014; Subdivision: MOOMAWS B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and MOOMAWS B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $265,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00499 was recorded from Merlen Stretch to Gregory Lee Stretch for property located at Subdivision: SMITH B: L: 13 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00501 was recorded from Roland T. Murdock to Raymond J. Calantoni for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00502 was recorded from Raymond J. Calantoni to Kyle Miles for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-210-015, and 2311-22-07-210-018; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 9 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00511 was recorded from B & B Lone Rock Farm Llc. to Tyler Walk, Christopher Walk, and Austin Walk for property located at Parcel: 1520-29-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $800,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00513 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank, and Chad Alan Lape (Deceased) to Ashlyn N. Rhodes for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-008; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 20 OL: P:. $63,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00515 was recorded from Marti A. Brachbill FKA Marti Goralski to Kari L. Smith for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-209-003; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 18 L: 3 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00517 was recorded from Paula A. Bitzer to Tracy M. Mathis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-007; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $52,000.00.
