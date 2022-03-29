March 18, 2022 – March 25, 2022
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00622 was recorded from Dial & Dial Properties Llc. to Diana Cole for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-12-204-002; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 10 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00624 was recorded from Dr. Shabaz Mohommad Begum, and Shabana Parveen Raja Akhtar to Brittany M. Cloe for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-07-302-007; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDOMINIMUMS ADDITION II(PART OF BEYERS LAKE 13TH) B: L: 607 OL: P:. $104,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 an EXECUTO R DEED 2022R00629 was recorded from Melissa Wooters, and Wilma Rose Lutz (Deceased) to Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-00-200-002, 1208-04-00-300-001, and 2205-34-17-307-004; Subdivision: L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00630 was recorded from Melissa Wooters (Trustee) of the Lutz Trust to Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-00-200-002, 1208-04-00-300-001, and 2205-34-17-307-004; Subdivision: L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: L: 1 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2022R00634 was recorded from Busey Bank to First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Central Illinois SB for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-410-011, 2013-07-19-411-023, and 2013-17-19-410-005; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: OL: P:. $750,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00637 was recorded from Patricia Sue Bendler to Elliott Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 1208-15-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $155,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00640 was recorded from Linda K. Burge (Trustee) of the LKB Trust to Aaron M. Burge for property located at Parcel: 0603-13-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $60,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00643 was recorded from Russell Rincker, and Gail Rincker to the Gilbert Organization Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $20,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00644 was recorded from Glen E. Webster to Timothy D. Webster, Nicholas Z. Webster, and Nathaniel E. Webster for property located at Parcel: 1404-16-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00647 was recorded from Heather F. Henze FKA Heather F. Rothrock to Allen Ray Morrison for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-104-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 29 L: 10 OL: P:. $69,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00649 was recorded from Jeff D. Getz, and Judy K. Getz to Steven Dewitt, and Whitney Dewitt for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $120,000.00.
On 03/21/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00663 was recorded from Robert V. Houde to Robert V. Houde (Trustee) of the Robert Houde Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-04-401-001; Subdivision: ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 79 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00664 was recorded from Scott Edward Abendroth to Patrick Joseph Lines Jr., and Amanda Nicole Lines for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-303-021, and 1812-12-13-303-023; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 71 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES B: L: 72 OL: P:. $11,000.00.
On 03/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00665 was recorded from John M. Pogue to David Lee Askins, and Jody L. Askins for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-101-004; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $1,000.00.
On 03/22/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00666 was recorded from Cindy S. Morre (Trustee), Barbara L. Bennett (Trustee), and Marsha K. Mahaffey (Trustee) of the Esabelle C. Evans Trust to United Prairie Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $18,000.00.
On 03/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00669 was recorded from Rodney F. Denham AKA Rodney Francis Denham AKA Rodney Denham to Rodney F. Denham, and Connie S. Denham for property located at Parcel: 1614-33-00-300-004, and 2409-36-14-309-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 21 L: OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW SW. $0.00.
On 03/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00673 was recorded from Cleburne T. Blaine to Paula D. Blaine for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-006; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $89,000.00.
On 03/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00676 was recorded from Michael Griffith to Rodger Banning, and J. Kaye Banning for property located at Parcel: 0918-26-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 03/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00677 was recorded from Joceyln Polk to Richard Poe for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-403-007; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:. $4,000.00.
On 03/23/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00684 was recorded from Sequoia Farm Foundation to Farmland Reserve Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1302-21-00-100-002, 1302-21-00-200-001, and 1302-24-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 24 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $27,933.108.00.
On 03/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00692 was recorded from Betty jean Dunaway to Justin Richards, and Lindsay Richards for property located at Parcel: 0618-34-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $40,000.00.
On 03/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00697 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville to Jessie Knearem for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-405-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $7,000.00.
On 03/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00704 was recorded from Gregory L. Reynolds, and Rosanne Reynolds to Nathan Dennis for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-209-007; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
