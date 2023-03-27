March 10, 2023 - March 17, 2023
On 03/10/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00554 was recorded from Cochran's Grove Cemetery Association to Douglas R. Shook. $100.00.
On 03/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00566 was recorded from Donald E. Parmer to Ronald Selley for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-19-404-003, and 2409-36-19-404-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 29 L: OL: P:. $32,000.00.
On 03/13/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00570 was recorded from P & H Inc. to Earl D. Peifer, and Annalisa E. Peifer for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-109-004; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $6,100.00.
On 03/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00578 was recorded from John W. Knearem, and Tracy D. Knearem to Elliott Smithson for property located at Parcel: 0918-12-00-200-021; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, $290,000.00.
On 03/14/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00583 was recorded from Mina Cho to Mina Cho (Trustee) of the Mina Cho Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-03-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00591 was recorded from Gilbert Organization Llc., Luke B. Gilbert, and Jacob Gilbert to Luke B. Gilbert for property located at Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00597 was recorded from Warren S. Williams, and Virginia L. Williams to Misty D. Bradley for property located at Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00598 was recorded from Dwight Phares AKA Trenouth Dwight Phares to Lynn Alan Williams, and Carol Elizabeth Williams for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-106-005; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 33 L: 1 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 02/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00599 was recorded from Mary Joan Arthur to Gina Arthur, and Jerry Arthur for property located at Subdivision: LAFAYETTE LEACH B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, LAFAYETTE LEACH B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, and LAFAYETTE LEACH B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/15/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00600 was recorded from Michelle Johnson to Michael Coventry for property located at Parcel: LAFAYETTE LEACH B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00604 was recorded from Joseph E. Evans, and Juanita F. Evans to Oberbeck Grain Co. for property located at Parcel: 0603-35-00-100-010, and 0603-35-00-100-013; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $1,099,476.00.
On 03/15/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00610 was recorded from Justin McWhorter, and JMAC5 Properties Llc. to Krystal Budde for property located at Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 20 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00614 was recorded from Billy E. Beck, and Deborah D. Beck to Chris John Bethel for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-008; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER OUTLOTS B: L: 3 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 03/17/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00619 was recorded from Cindy Watters, and Robert E. Gaston (Deceased) to Scott A. Montgomery, and Alan E. Montgomery for property located at Parcel: 0115-11-00-100-007, and 0115-11-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $500,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.