The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 35, Flora, March 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of driving while revoked or suspended and driving under the influence and charges of possession of meth and driving while license was revoked. Stewart was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jason R. Longardner, 43, Effingham, March 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Longardner was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Altamont City Police arrested Deandrea D. Roberts, 30, St. Louis, MO, March 26 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery causing physical harm. Roberts was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, March 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of cannabis. Godert was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jamey M. Rhodes, 23, Brownstown, March 26 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice. Rhodes was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
