The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 2:18 p.m. March 19 at the intersection of Banker and Wernsing a vehicle driven by Shadi J. Haines, 18, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kevin M. Vogel, 45, Effingham. Haines was ticketed for no valid driver’s license, failure to yield, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• At 5:04 p.m. March 22 at 1500 W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Roland Krissman, 79, Algona, IA, which was pulling a trailer, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Cody L. Sarver, 35, Effingham, causing Sarver’s vehicle to strike Krissman’s trailer.
• At 5:58 a.m. March 23 at the intersection of Wabash and Fourth a vehicle driven by Herbert H. Berg, 76, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Massiel J. Fred, 36, Effingham.
• At 8:11 a.m. March 23 south of the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson a vehicle driven by David C. Adams, 68, Carrying Place, Ontario, Canada, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Steven L. Willenborg, 26, Shumway. Adams was ticketed for improper lane usage.
• At 11:25 a.m. March 23 east of the intersection of Jefferson and Third a vehicle driven by Joni E. Flack, 44, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Carol A. Stalling, 88, Effingham.
• At 4:51 p.m. March 23 at 10360 US Hwy 45 a vehicle driven by Stephanie D. Jackson, 36, Effingham, left the roadway, drove through a field, and struck a fence. Both the field (owned by Melvin Unkraut, New Port Richey, FL) and the fence (owned by Kellen Herman, Effingham) suffered damages. Jackson sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
• Tristan S. Durre, 26, Effingham, was cited March 22 for domestic battery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
• At 4:50 a.m. March 17 west of the intersection of Outer Belt West and US Hwy 40, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey W. Miller, 54, Altamont, struck a deer, causing his vehicle to lose control and roll over numerous times. Miller sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
• Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, was cited March 15 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
• Andrea E. Bruels, 44, Effingham, was cited March 16 for Driving While License Suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.