The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Charles R. Gifford, 39, Witt, March 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Gifford was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 41, Wheeler, March 24 on an Effingham County warrant for criminal damage to property of less than $500 and an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Koonce was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Misty L. Koonce, 40, Wheeler, March 24 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Koonce was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Noah J. Bridges, 20, Jackson, Mississippi, March 24 on a charge of obstructing identification and a Hinds County, Mississippi warrant for two counts of attempted auto burglary. Bridges was in jail at last check.
• Altamont City Police arrested Veronica L. Uhart, 47, Altamont, March 24 on charges of possession of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal when required. Uhart posted $1000 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Braydon A. Stoneburner, 25, Effingham, March 22 on Shelby County warrant for driving while license suspended. Stoneburner posted $325 and was released.
• Kendrick R. Thomas, 30, Effingham, began serving March 22 a four-year sentence in Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery with prior conviction.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Barbara J. Laswell, 40, Brazile, Indiana, March 22 on an Effingham County original warrant for five counts of burglary. Laswell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham city police arrested Bryan W. Weikle, 24, Effingham, March 22 on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 13 years old. Weikle was in jail at last check.
• Effingham city police arrested Tia J. Piotrowski, 26, Ossian, Indiana, March 22 on charge of domestic battery. Piotrowski was in jail at last check.
• Effingham city police arrested Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, March 22 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of intoxicating compound. Hess was given notice to appear and released.
• Effingham city police arrested Kiley B. Gordon, 42, Teutopolis, March 23 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of controlled substance except A/D. Gordon posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Bethanie L. Hufford, 29, Assumption, March 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hufford was in jail last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Travis M. Tarrant, 42, Marion, March 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. Tarrant was given notice to appear and released.
• Effingham city police arrested Tristan S. Durre, 25, Effingham, March 23 on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Durre was in jail at last check.
