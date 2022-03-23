March 11, 2022 – March 18, 2022
On 03/11/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00555 was recorded from Cheryl K. Grigg to the Cheryl K. Grigg Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-101-002; Subdivision: GORDEN PLAINS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 2 OL: P:, and GORDEN PLAINS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00559 was recorded from James A. Bialeschki, and Hilda Bialeschki to Stan A. Porter, and Nora L. Porter for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $205,000.00.
On 03/14/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R00563 was recorded from Sheriff of Shelby County, Whitney R. Allen, and Brian T. McReynolds to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-303-003; Subdivision: C E ZEIGLERS ADD COWDEN B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and C E ZEIGLERS ADD COWDEN B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00565 was recorded from Robert C. Hagan (Trustee, and Elaine L. Hagen (Trustee) of the Robert C. and Elaine L. Hagan Trust to Corri Looft Archuletta for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-09-201-013; Subdivision: SUNRISE MEADOWS B: L: 13 OL: P:, and SUNRISE MEADOWS B: L: 14 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 03/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00568 was recorded from Marsha L. Grubb to Gavin Stockdale for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-203-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 10 L: 5 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 03/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00570 was recorded from Ryan Smock to Ethan L. Neville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-303-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 8 L: 6 OL: P:. $99,500.00.
On 03/14/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00580 was recorded from Xiao Jin to Lin Jin Llc. for property located at Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 6 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2922 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00581 was recorded from Dean L. Voudrie, and Sheldon W. Voudrie to WKK Properties Llc. for property located at Subdivision: SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:, SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and SNYDER & IRISH B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00582 was recorded from John R. Mentzer, and Laura J. Mentzer to Kenneth J. Mentzer, and Kathryn R. Mentzer for property locate at Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00588 was recorded from Andrew D. Logue to William Prichard, and Patricia Pritchard for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $107,475.00.
On 03/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00592 was recorded from JICTB Inc. to Erik A. Guglielmi for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-404-020; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $23,000.00.
On 03/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00595 was recorded from Kenneth E. Schwengel, and Stephanie R. Schwengel to No Bad Days Farm Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-02-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/16/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00598 was recorded from Richard G. Schwabe, and Mindy E. Schwabe to Richard G. Schwabe (Trustee), and Mindy E. Schwabe (Trustee) of the Richard and Mindy Schwabe Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-29-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 03/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00599 was recorded from Terry M. Lankow, and Linda D. Lankow to Jon D. Lankow for property located at Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRATY 2022R00612 was recorded from Linda R. Christensen, and Martin Lee Moore to Mark Arthur Banning, and Martie Sue Banning for property located at Parcel: 0918-25-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $72,000.00.
On 03/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00613 was recorded from Linda R. Christensen, and Martin Lee Moore to David Yarnell, and Kimberly Yarnell for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $136,500.00.
On 03/17/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R00615 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Sheriff of Shelby County, and William J. Watson to Marley Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-302-006; Subdivision: LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:. $28,051.00.
On 03/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00616 was recorded from Robert L. Evans, and Alice B. Evans to M & S Holdings Group Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-35-00-400-012; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $207,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00622 was recorded from Dial & Dial Properties Llc. to Diana Cole for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-12-204-002; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 10 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00624 was recorded from Dr. Shabaz Mohommad Begum, and Shaban Oarveen Raja Akhtar to Brittany M. Cloe for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-07-302-007; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDOMINIMUMS ADDITION II(PART OF BEYERS LAKE 13TH) B: L: 607 OL: P:. $104,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00629 was recorded from Melissa Wooters, and Wilma Rose Lutz (Deceased) to Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-00-200-002, 1208-04-00-300-001, and 2205-34-17-307-004; Subdivision: L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00630 was recorded from Melissa Wooters (Trustee) of the Lutz Trust to Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-00-200-002, 1208-04-00-300-001, and 2205-34-17-307-004; Subdivision: L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: L: 1 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00634 was recorded from Busey Bank to First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Central Illinois Sb for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-410-011, 2013-07-19-411-023, and 2013-17-19-410-005; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: OL: P:. $750,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00637 was recorded from Patricia Sue Bendler to Elliott Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 1208-15-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $155,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00640 was recorded from Linda K. Burge (Trustee) of LKB Trust to Aaron M. Burge for property located at Parcel: 0603-13-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $60,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00643 was recorded from Russell Rincker, and Gail Rincker to The Gilbert Organization Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $20,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00644 was recorded from Glen E. Webster to Timothy D. Webster, Nicholas Z. Webster, and Nathaniel E. Webster for property located at Parcel: 1404-16-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00647 was recorded from Heather F. Henze FKA Heather F. Rothrock to Allen Ray Morrison for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-104-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 29 L: 10 OL: P:. $69,000.00.
On 03/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00649 was recorded from Jeff D. Getz, and Judy K. Getz to Steven Dewitt, and Whitney Dewitt for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $120,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.