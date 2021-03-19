The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10 p.m. March 17 an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Macy Friese, Stewardson.
• At 5:17 p.m. March 18 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta a vehicle driven by Debra S. Moschenrose, 58, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Emily D. Pate, 18, Clay City. Pate and three juveniles in Pate's vehicle all sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment. Moschenrose was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
