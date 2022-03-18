The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Blaine E. Hallmark, 38, Beecher City, March 17 on an Effingham County original warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault and a second Effingham County original warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm. Hallmark was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Michael B. Mandrail, 49, Mason, March 17 on a charge of aggravated assault. Mandrail was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Osbaldo Gabriel-Fabrian, 21, Effingham, March 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license. Fabrian was give a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Amber l. White, 38, St. Elmo, March 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of deceptive practice. White was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Skyla K. Baldwin, 21, Loda, March 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Baldwin was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
