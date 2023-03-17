The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Clell R. Moody, Jr., 38m of Raytown, Missouri, on March 16 on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing identification, and transportation or possession of alcohol by a passenger.
Effingham County deputies arrested Edrick R. Miller, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, on March 16, on a Kansas County, KAnsas warrant for obstructing police, possession of less than five grams of meth, obstructing justice, driving while license suspended, and improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.