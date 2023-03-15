Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.