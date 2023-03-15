February 24, 2023 – March 10, 2023
On 10/24/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00425 was recorded from David Elson to Rachel Harris (Trustee), and Joe Elson (Trustee) of the David Elson Income Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-16-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 02/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00426 was recorded from Danielle J. Turndic to Edmund V. Turndic for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-201-019; Subdivision: CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00427 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee), of the Wagner Family Trust to Danny Baker for property located at Parcel: 2311-13-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $127,920.00.
On 02/24/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00428 was recorded from Alice B. Moreau (Deceased), and Larry R. Moreau (Executor) to Anthony W. Chapman, and Rex A. Chapman for property located at Parcel: 0417-10-00-300-008, and 0417-10-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $380,000.00.
On 02/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00432 was recorded from Elizabeth R. Brimm to John A. Cruit for property located at Parcel: 2205-18-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $640,000.00.
On 02/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00442 was recorded from Joseph L. Steffen, and Lisa K. Steffen to Matthew R. Buchanan, and Serena Strullmyer for property located at Parcel: 0723-11-00-100-003, and 0723-11-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $185,000.00.
On 02/27/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00444 was recorded from Kaylee W. Thompson to Cody W. Thompson for property located at Parcel: 0723-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 02/27/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00447 was recorded from Lindsay D. Camfield (Trustee) and Jill D. Camfield (Trustee) of the Lindsay and Jill Camfield Trust to Patricia S. Bendler for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-105-005; Subdivision: HIGH SCHOOL ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 02/27/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00448 was recorded from Carole McLain, and Larry R. Workman (Deceased) to Daniel V. Hawn, and Beth A. Hawn for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-207-012; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 02/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00452 was recorded from Connie Rhea Nacke to Richard Moon for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-408-014; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 8 L: 8 OL: P:. $52,500.00.
On 02/28/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00462 was recorded from Central Plastics Products Llc. to M & L Builders Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-306-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 9 L: 6 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 02/28/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00467 was recorded from Charles Sims to Justin McWhorter for property located at Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 02/28/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00468 was recorded from Angela S. Miller, and Rita K. Moore (Deceased) to David Shea, and Kathy Shea for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-406-002, 0524-04-20-406-003, and 0524-04-20-406-004; Subdivision: D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and D A TORRENCE B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $169,900.00.
On 02/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00472 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Sandra Stovern for property located at 2013-17-21-201-013; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 10 OL: P:. $118,500.00.
On 02/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00474 was recorded from Luke E. Nohren, and Stephanie L. Nohren to Lagerhausen Farms Ltd. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-011; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. 442,000.00.
On 03/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00476 was recorded from Malcolm G. Casner, Barbara J. Casner, and Rhonda Poa Gatons to Bradley N. Casner for property located at Parcel: 1116-24-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/01/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00477 was recorded from Rosalie K. Tucker (Trustee) of the Dennis And Rosalie Tucker Trust to Jeremy L. Heiserman for property located at Parcel: 0524-18-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $225,000.00.
On 03/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00481 was recorded from Brenda Walden to Brian D. Walden for property located at Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 14 L: 6 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 14 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/02/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00484 was recorded from Sheriff Of Shelby County Brian McReynolds to Jeremy Harlin, and Amber Harlin for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-06-102-004; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 8 L: 7 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 8 L: 8 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 8 L: 9 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 03/03/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00496 was recorded from Kelly J. Martin to Sandy L. Martin for property located at Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 5 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/06/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00501 was recorded from Ricky D. Slifer, and Paula D. Slifer to Slifer Farms Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 03/06/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00509 was recorded from Charlene Hartke to Leslie Partlow, and Scott Partlow for property located at Parcel: 2205-26-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW NE. $0.00.
On 03/06/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00511 was recorded from Luke E. Nohren, and Stephanie L. Nohren to Luke E. Nohren, and Stephanie L. Nohren for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-011, and 0524-03-13-301-012; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 03/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00515 was recorded from Brian G. Zindel to Brett Zindel for property located at Parcel: 0603-04-00-100-010, and 0603-04-01-101-027; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $ 300,000.00.
On 03/07/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R00523 was recorded from Shelby County Clerk, Jessica Fox to Town and Country Bank Trust #797 for property located at Parcel: 1906-27-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 03/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00526 was recorded from Michael Lee Brown, Heather Brown, and Elizabeth Poa Nohren to Cory Joseph Neal, and Angela Bridges Neal for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-402-001; Subdivision: HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 50 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 03/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00532 was recorded from Don E. Latch (Trustee) of the Irene H. Latch Trust to Troy A. Latch, and Jennifer L. Latch for property located at Parcel: 0221-29-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $245,000.00.
On 03/08/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00539 was recorded from Barbara L. Bennett, and Ernest Bennett (Deceased) to Barbara L. Bennett (Trustee). Heather Wade (Trustee), and Paul Bennett (Trustee) of the Barbara L. Bennett Trust for property located at Parcel: 0518-32-00-100-009, 0524-07-00-300-001, 0524-07-00-300-006, 0524-07-00-300-007, 0524-18-00-100-001, 0524-18-00-100-002, and 0723-13-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW.$0.00.
On 03/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00540 was recorded from City of Shelbyville to Keith Endsley, and Jennifer Endsley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-411-005; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:$0.00.
On 03/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00541 was recorded from Meredith S. Barnes to Edward Vaultonberg for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-015; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: L: 8 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 03/09/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00546 was recorded from CNHI Llc. to Keith Endsley , and Jennifer Endsley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-411-006; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 3 OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 4 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $50,000.00.
On 03/09/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00549 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Shelby County Sheriff to Tom Wheeler, and Tammy Wheeler for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-304-002; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:. $26,000.00.
On 03/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00552 was recorded from Steven J. Kramer, and Leah Silvana Kramer to Robert Otto, and Isabelle Otto for property located at Parcel: 0319-22-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $160,000.00.
On 03/10/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00554 was recorded from Cochran's Grove Cemetery Association to Douglas R. Shook. $100.00.
On 03/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00566 was recorded from Donald E. Parmer to Ronald Selley for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-19-404-003, and 2409-36-19-404-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 29 L: OL: P:. $32,000.00.
