March 4, 2022 – March 11, 2022
On 03/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00499 was recorded from Merlen Stretch to Gregory Lee Stretch for property located at Subdivision: SMITH B: L: 13 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00501 was recorded from Roland T. Murdock to Raymond J. Calantoni for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00502 was recorded from Raymond J. Calantoni to Kyle Miles for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-210-015, and 2311-22-07-210-018; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 9 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00511 was recorded from B & B Lone Rock Farm Llc. to Tyler Walk, Christopher Walk, and Austin Walk for property located at Parcel: 1520-29-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $800,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00513 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank, and Chad Alan Lape (Deceased) to Ashlyn N. Rhodes for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-008; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 20 OL: P:. $63,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WAARRANTY 2022R00515 was recorded from Marti A. Brachbill FKA Marti A. Goralski to Kari L. Smith for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-209-003; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 18 L: 3 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 03/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00517 was recorded from Paula W. Bitzer to Tracy M. Mathis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-007; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $52,000.00.
On 03/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00520 was recorded from Glen E. Hartman, and Mitzi M. Hartman to Joshua D. Hartman for property located at Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 15 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/07/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00527 was recorded from Ricky D. Slifer (Trustee) of the Carl W. Slifer Trust to Rick D. Slifer, Danny C. Slifer, and Suwanna Riley for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 03/07/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R00530 was recorded from Sue A. Holliday, and Glenda K. Arnold (Deceased) to Silver Oaks Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0825-16-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $50,000.00.
On 03/07/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00531 was recorded from Wayne Bushue (Trustee), and Wanda Bushue (Trustee) of the Wayne and Wanda Bushue Trust to Silver Oak Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0825-16-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $60,000.00.
On 03/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00536 was recorded from James D. Scott, and Dennis Anderson to Travis Michael Hennings for property located at Parcel: 1208-02-01-101-001, 1208-02-01-101-002, 1208-02-01-101-003, 1208-02-01-101-004, 1208-02-01-101-005, and 1208-02-01-101-006; Subdivision: DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 1 OL: P:, DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 2 OL: P:, DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 3 OL: P:, DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 4 OL: P:, DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 5 OL: P:, and DEER LAKE ESTATES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $14,500.00.
On 03/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00542 was recorded from the City of Shelbyville to Tracy M. Mathis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-006; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $6,000.00.
On 03/10/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00543 was recorded from Miranda Voudrie, and Brandi Voudrie Brummet to Connie Voudrie for property located at Parcel: 0723-03-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 03/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00550 was recorded from Kristine J. McEuen FKA Kristine J. Marsland to Dakota Marsland for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-111-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 03/11/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00555 was recorded from Cheryl K. Grigg to Cheryl K. Grigg Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-101-002; Subdivision: GORDEN PLAINS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 2 OL: P:, and GORDEN PLAINS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 03/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00559 was recorded from James A. Bialeschki, and Hilda Bialeschki to Stan A. Porter, and Nora L. Porter for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $205,000.00.
