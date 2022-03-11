The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Alea A. Maders, 39, Charleston, March 10 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of between 30-100 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen registration sticker, operating a vehicle with revoked plates, driving while license suspended and operation of a vehicle with one headlight. Maders was in jail at last check.
