The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:07 a.m. March 9 at the intersection of North Keller and West Evergreen a vehicle driven by Angela M. Leister, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christopher W. Moschenrose, 44, Sigel.
• At 12:03 p.m March 9 at 1301 N. Maple an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Candy M. Jansen, Effingham.
• At 5:14 PM March 9 at the intersection of East Fayette Avenue and South Willow Street a vehicle driven by Molly B. Wendte, 20, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stacia L. Wortman, 52, Teutopolis.
• Trevor L. Lindeman, 32, Effingham, was cited March 9 for resisting/obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass to railroad property.
• Jaret M. Alwardt, 20, Altamont, was cited March 10 for Driving while license suspended.
