February 17, 2023 – February 24. 2023
On 02/21/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00402 was recorded from Roger W. Parks to Roger W. Parks (Trustee) of the Roger W. Parks Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-27-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 02/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00403 was recorded from Brian H. Hinton, to Sydney Linville for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-00-400-018; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $193,000.00.
On 02/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00405 was recorded from David E. Prose to Jacob R. Clarey for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-002; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $82,500.00.
On 02/22/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00411 was recorded from Michael Quinlin to Timothy Waldhoff, and Wendy Waldhoff for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-401-002; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 15 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00414 was recorded from Shane Wright, and Kayla Wright to Kaleb Mays, and Raye Ann Mays for property located at Parcel: 0319-18-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE NE. $279,000.00.
On 02/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00423 was recorded from Susan Jane Bell to Douglas Ross Bell for property located at Parcel: 0115-05-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 02/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00424 was recorded from Walter Ratliff to JMAC Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-108-008; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:. $6,000.00.
On 10/24/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00425 was recorded from David Elson to Rachel Harris (Trustee), and Joe Elson (Trustee) of the David Elson Income Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-16-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 02/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00426 was recorded from Danielle J. Turndic to Edmund V. Turndic for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-201-019; Subdivision: CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and CORRINGTON & OTHERS B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00427 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee), of the Wagner Family Trust to Danny Baker for property located at Parcel: 2311-13-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $127,920.00.
On 02/24/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00428 was recorded from Alice B. Moreau (Deceased), and Larry R. Moreau (Executor) to Anthony W. Chapman, and Rex A. Chapman for property located at Parcel: 0417-10-00-300-008, and 0417-10-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $380,000.00.
On 02/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00432 was recorded from Elizabeth R. Brimm to John A. Cruit for property located at Parcel: 2205-18-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $640,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.