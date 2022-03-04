The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Carl J. Cosner, 19, Flora, March 3 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Cosner posted $175 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Renetta S. Odell, 53, Neoga, March 3 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Odell posted $175 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Charles M. Colman, 45, Marion, March 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Colman was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Rodger W. Gould, 28, Effingham, March 4 on charges of driving under the influence, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver and improper lane usage. Gould was released after posting $100 and his driver’s license.
