The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:51 a.m. March 1 at 707 West Fayette a vehicle driven by Jan D. Prewitt, 63, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Thomas C. Saunders, 29, Effingham
• Raegan M. Wright, 24, Effingham, was cited March 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• Joplin J. Boothby, 24, Effingham, was cited March 2 on domestic battery resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
• Jesse S. Tucker, 27, Altamont, was cited on March 2 for driving while license revoked.
• Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, was cited March 3 for no valid driver’s license.
• Dallas J. Dabney, 27, Broadview, was cited March 3 for domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.