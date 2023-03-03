The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested Timothy J. Beccue, 44, Effingham, on March 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Altamont police arrested Heather M. Lindemann, 47, Altamont, on March 2 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Effingham County deputies arrested Cody J. Sapp, 37, Altamont, on March 2 on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured vehicle.
