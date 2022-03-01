February 18, 2022 – February 25, 2022
On 02/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00390 was recorded from Arthur B. Edwards Jr. to David Brandon Adams for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-410-001, and 0524-04-20-410-002; Subdivision: D A TORRENCE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, D A TORRENCE B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, and D A TORRENCE B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 02/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00394 was recorded from Shelby West Llc. to Jessica Fairbanks for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-100-016; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $145,000.00.
On 02/22/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00396 was recorded from Sheila Myers, and Clarence Dale Bowman (Deceased) to Michael E. McCloud Jr. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-308-009; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 48 L: 1 OL: P:. $30,000.00.
On 02/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00399 was recorded from Russell F. Peterson (Trustee) of the Carl E. Peterson Trust to Rinderer Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-10-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $570,225.00.
On 02/22/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00400 was recorded from Kelly Anne Walter, and Patricia Sue Starwalt (Deceased) to Malcolm Price, and Jamie Shasteen for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-03-301-012; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 19 OL: P:. $225,000.00.
On 02/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00402 was recorded from Dial & Dial Properties Llc. to Dial Demolition Services Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-15-00-200-025; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $400,000.00.
On 02/22/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00417 was recorded from David M. Gherardini, and Mary A. Gherardini to David M. Gherardini (Trustee) of the David M. Gherardini Trust, and Mary A. Gherardini (Trustee) of the Mary A. Gherardini Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 02/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00419 was recorded from Mary Black, Jim Harrelson, Felicia Nail, Dan Simms, Bill Simms, Kelli Simms, Robert Goodrich, Tim Dowd, Brian Dowd, Keith Dowd, Beth Hawn, Susan Hogan, and Leona Largen (Deceased) to Gary Fore, and Beth Hawn for property located at Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, PRESCOTTS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00421 was recorded from Gary E. Arthur, and Nicki Keim Arthur to Chads Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-17-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $10,120.00.
On 02/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00423 was recorded from Dalton Paul Millikan to Tyler L. Dagen, and April M. Dagen for property located at Parcel: 1908-20-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $180,000.00.
On 02/24/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00429 was recorded from Sharron L. Zindel to Lucinda Morgan for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-205-012, and 2013-07-07-205-028; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00431 was recorded from Mary Jo A. Orme to Austin Richard Thoele for property located at Parcel: 2127-16-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $37,500.00.
On 02/24/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R00433 was recorded from Jessica Fox Shelby County Clerk to JICYB Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-404-020; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.