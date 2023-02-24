The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested Joshua Lester, 42, Wheeler, on Feb. 23 on charges of criminal sexual assault and violation of an order of protection.
Effingham Police arrested Timothy Beccue, 43, address not listed, on Feb. 23 on a charge of criminal trespass to property.
Illinois State Police arrested Tristan N. Rankin, 24, Salem, on Feb. 23 on charges of speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of less than five grams of meth and a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge.
