February 11, 2022 – February 18, 2022
On 02/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00328 was recorded from Geannine M. Vonderheide Kessler (Trustee), Tracy L. Vonderheide (Trustee), Spencer L. Vonderheide (Trustee), and Leon L. Vonderheide (Trustee) to Tracy L. Vonderheide for property located at Parcel: 1526-15-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 02/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00329 was recorded from Geannine M. Vonderheide Kessler (Trustee), Tracy L. Vonderheide (Trustee) of the Leon L. Vonderheide Trust to Spencer L. Vonderheide for property located at Parcel: 1526-15-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 02/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00330 was recorded from Dorinda R. Everett (Trustee), of the Strasburg Everett Farm Trust to Dorinda R. Everett (Trustee), and Curt W. Ferguson (Trustee) of the Dorinda Everett Trust, and the Dorinda Everett Inherited Trust. $0.00.
On 02/14/2022 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2022R00334 was recorded from Charles A. Schumacher Llc. to James R. Forsythe for property located at Parcel: 0319-30-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 02/14/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00335 was recorded from Kari B. Murphy, and Erin L. Clayton to Linda Christensen for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-00-400-008; and 0918-25-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 02/14/2022 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2022R00340 was recorded from Dg Enterprises Llc.- Xprop Llc. to Gary D. Townsend for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-309-003; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:. $16,500.00.
On 02/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00342 was recorded from Myles D. Foor to Foor Property Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-001; Subdivision: DW MARKS BLK 26 CRANE & STEVENSON B: 26 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00345 was recorded from Nicholas Epley to John W. Castle, and Tyler A. Castle for property located at Parcel: 1116-23-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $200,000.00.
On 02/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00347 was recorded from Ruth Eloise Lockwood, and Ruth Elaine Wright to Larry Lockwood for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-212-002; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 6TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00348 was recorded from Ruth Eloise Lockwood, and Ruth Elaine Wright to Donald Wright, and Ruth Wright for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-406-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 16 L: 13 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 16 L: 14 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00349 was recorded from Kenneth J. Smith, and Kandice E. Smith to Hayden Rental Properties for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-208-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:. $42,000.00.
On 02/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00357 was recorded from James C. Cook, and Roberta L. Cook to James Charles Cook )Trustee, and Roberta Louise Cook (Trustee) of the Cook Trust for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-04-401-021; Subdivision: CARRIAGE PARK 2 B: L: 27 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00358 was recorded from James W. Dial, and James N. Dial to Dial & Dial Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-201-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL OUT LOTS B: L: 10 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL OUT LOTS B: L: 11 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00359 was recorded from James Dial to Dial & Dial Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-11-208-002, 2311-22-11-208-003, and 2311-22-11-208-005; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 11 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 7 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00362 was recorded from Jerry D. Phillips to Tom Dale Gordon for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-018; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER OUTLOTS B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 02/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00370 was recorded from Robert H. Smith, and Elaine S. Smith to Robert H. Smith for property located at Parcel: 2205-22-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 02/16/2022 a deed of warranty 2022r00373 was recorded from Erika Renee Blackmon, and Phyllis Belenda Toole to Adam D. Powers for property located at Parcel: 0319-15-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, and SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $95,000.00.
On 02/16/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00374 was recorded from Bank of Oklahoma (Trustee), Darcy Anne Coale, BoKF DBA Bank of Oklahoma, and Philip Tabor Bennett (Deceased), Susan Ford Dorsey (Trustee) of the Bennett Trust to BOKF DBA Bank of Oklahoma for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 02/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00376 was recorded from Barbara L. Perkins to Jonathon Wayne Mars, and Amanda Jo Mars for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-063; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $300,000.00.
On 02/17/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00380 was recorded from Charles A. Johnson to James M. Eck for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-14-302-003; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 22 L: 11 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 22 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00381 was recorded from Donald L. Brown Jr., and Christina L. Brown to Kadin W. Kuhlman for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-308-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $87,500.00.
