February 10, 2023 – February 17. 2023
On 02/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00330 was recorded from Robert Wall Jr., and Virginia Wall to HKP Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-209-008; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 02/10/2-23 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00331 was recorded from Robert J. Wall, and Virginia Wall to HKP Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-209-007; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 02/10/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00334 was recorded from Dome Tax Service Co. Inc., and Gary W. Howard, and Patty R. Howard for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-302-018; Subdivision: ATKINSONS ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, and ATKINSONS ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 02/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00336 was recorded from David E. McDonald, and Alice J. McDonald to Dennis N. Carrell, and Stephanie T. Carrell for property located at Parcel: 0417-13-00-100-012; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $21,000.00.
On 0214/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00346 was recorded from Louis Jordan (Trustee), Rodney Phills (Trustee), Kenneth McLeod (Trustee), and Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Jennie Schertz, and Richard Schertz. $0.00.
On 02/14/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00347 was recorded from Louis Jordan (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Rodney Phillips McLeod (Trustee), and Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Debbie Wehner. $0.00.
On 02/14/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00348 was recorded from Louis Jordan (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), and Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Bob Hemer, and Donna Hemer. $0.00.
On 02/14/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R00349 was recorded from Louis Jordan (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), and Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Bill Miller, and Mitchie Miller. $0.00.
On 02/14/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00352 was recorded from Stan Scott Schutte, to Stan S. Schutte (Trustee) of the Stan Schutte Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-18-00-200-009, and 1520-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 02/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00353 was recorded from Gary L. Baker to Gary L. Baker, and Trena G. Baker for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-101-004; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 26 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/15/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00365 was recorded from Matthew T. Bennett, and Dorotha E. Bennett (Deceased) to Daniel Bennett for property located at Parcel: 1302-36-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $17,169.00.
On 02/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00369 was recorded from Nancy Metcalf to Thomas H. Cole (Trustee) of the Thomas H. Cole Trust, and Karen J. Cole (Trustee) of the Karen J. Cole Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-10-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $218,025.00.
On 02/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00381 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Shirley Kennell for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-21-201-015; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 12 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 02/16/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00387 was recorded from Gene Willis to Carolyn Shellenbarger for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-402-001; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 15 L: 11 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 15 L: 12 OL: P:. $3,500.00.
On 02/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00388 was recorded from Daniel J. Schwerman, and Martha Schwerman to William D. Schwerman for property located at Parcel: 0115-27-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 02/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00390 was recorded from M & S Holdings Group Llc. to Howard McIntosh, and Jill McIntosh for property located at Parcel: 2205-35-00-400-012; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $10,000.00.
February 3, 2023 – February 10. 2023
On 02/03/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00286 was recorded from Scott L. Friese (Executor), Dorene R. Sparks (Executor), and Sandra Rose Friese (Deceased) to Thomas G. Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-306-003; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 1 OL: P:, STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 2 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 3 OL: P:. $189,000.00.
On 02/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00288 was recorded from William Mason Horsman, James William Horsman, Thomas Gordan Horsman, Jamie Kay Horsman, Renea Janice Roberts, Tana Renea Duck, Richard Todd Horsman, Kendra Rhea Meyer, Judy Lee Jones, Marilyn Jean Jones, Michael Ray Jones, mark Gregory Jones, Matthew Aaron Jones, and Maury Christopher Jones to Morris Sparr (Trustee), and Donna Casner (Trustee) of the Herman and Betty Sparr Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-24-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. . $0.00.
On 02/03/2023 An EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00289 was recorded from Margaret J. Opfer (Executor), Larry D. Braden (Executor) and Eva Irene Braden (Deceased) to Andrew Cress for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-20-403-001; Subdivision: JF KULLS SUB OF BLK 1-2 AF VAN RHEEDENDS 2ND B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 02/03/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00290 was recorded from Margaret J. Opfer, Larry D. Braden, and Eva Irene Braden (Deceased) to Dwight E. Braden, and Vicky Braden for property located at Parcel: 1614-21-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $400,000.00.
On 02/06/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00294 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Shelby County Sheriff to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-19-402-021; Subdivision: WM WHITWORTHS ISABELL ESTATE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:%0.00.
On 02/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00295 was recorded from Howard Buffett to the City of Pana for property located at Parcel: 2311-30-04-401-004; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 02/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00396 was recorded from City of Pana to Howard G. Buffett for property located at Parcel: 2311-30-04-401-001; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 02/06/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00306 was recorded from First Mid Wealth Management Company (Trustee) of the Valentino Menis Trust to Roberta R. Menis (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 0918-04-00-300-001, 2013-32-00-200-007, and 2013-36-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $0.00.
On 02/06/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00307 was recorded from Kevin E. Kessler to the Kevin E. Kessler Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 02/06/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00308 was recorded from Steven E. Case, and Charlene Kay Case to Steven E. Case (Trustee), and Charlene Kay Case (Trustee) of the S and C Case Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-05-00-100-020; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 02/06/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R00309 was recorded from Janet S. Nelson (Administrator), and Clinton E. Voyles (Deceased) to Brandy Borries for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-023; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 23 OL: P:. $172,900.00.
On 02/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00313 was recorded from Stoney G. Falk to Maggie E. Beckett for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-19-407-005; Subdivision: GREGORY SNYDER & OTHER MOWEAQUA B: L: 5 OL: P:, and GREGORY SNYDER & OTHER MOWEAQUA B: L: 6 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 02/07/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00317 was recorded from Bradley E. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Family Trust to Craig Macklin, and Lara Macklin for property located at Parcel: 1812-20-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $247,200.00.
On 02/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00328 was recorded from Nancy Humphreys, and Holly Weinstock to Conner Bridgman, and Lindy Bridgman for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-406-007; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 16 L: 3 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 16 L: 4 OL: P:. $180,000.00.
