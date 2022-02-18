The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 11:15 a.m. Feb. 10 east of the intersection of Grove and Pembroke a vehicle driven by Lyle L. Johnston, 66, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Ameren Illinois, Peoria.
• At 6:06 p.m. Feb. 14 at the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry a semi driven by Mark L. Wolfe, 62, Sand Springs, OK, struck and damaged an Ameren utility pole, causing it to fall and damage two street signs owned by Illinois Department of Transportation.
• At 12:09 p.m. Feb. 16 south of the intersection of 4th and Douglas a vehicle driven by Logan S. Smith, 25, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Maxwell K. Konrad, 31, Shumway.
