The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 43, Effingham, Feb. 18 on charges of possession of meth less than 5 grams, driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Dasenbrock was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Effingham, Feb. 18, on a charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Niemeyer was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
