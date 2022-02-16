February 4, 2022 – February 11, 2022
On 02/07/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00249 was recorded from Harold Boys, and Carl Boys (Deceased) to Harold Boys for property located at Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 02/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00254 was recorded from Daniel J. Schwerman, and Martha Schwerman to William D. Schwerman for property located at Parcel: 0115-27-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 02/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00263 was recorded from Harold Hunter to Harold D. Hunter (Trustee) of the Harold D. Hunter Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-11-00-200-004, 2311-23-00-100-007, 2311-23-00-200-004, 2311-23-00-300-003, and 2311-29-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 11 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 02/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00281 was recorded from Mark A. Richards, and Debra K. Richards to 1st Fed Insurance Services Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-407-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 10 L: 1 OL: P:. $88,950.00.
On 02/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00282 was recorded from 4 S Land Company Llc., Jon Summers, Amy Summers, Monte Summers, and Debbie Summers to Full Throttle Small Engine Repair Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-301-002, 2013-07-17-301-005, 2013-07-17-301-012, and 2013-07-17-301-014; Subdivision: LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 1 OL: P:, LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 2 OL: P:, LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 3 OL: P:, and LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 6 OL: P:. $205,000.00.
On 02/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00290 was recorded from J. T. Kelly, Mark Leonhardt, Michael Smith, and the Church of God to The House of Expectancy Full Gospel Church for property located at Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 02/08/2022 a DEED IN TRUAT 2022R00292 was recorded from Aster Creek Llc. to Melissa K. Grossman (Trustee) AKA Missy K. Grossman (Trustee) of the Missy Grossman Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-05-00-400-002, and 0603-05-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 02/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00299 was recorded from Raven Investments Llc. to Todd Reed, and Sandra Beauchamp for property located at Parcel: 2409-30-00-300-020; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $170,000.00.
On 02/09/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R00309 was recorded from Patti Ann Bennett Metzger, and Barbara J. Wells (Deceased) to Patti Ann Metzger, and Terry Metzger for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-205-005, and 2013-07-07-205-006; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 15 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 3 L: 16 OL: P:. $118,000.00.
On 02/10/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00312 was recorded from Penny Simmons, and Larry H. Mummel (Deceased) to Penny Simmons for property located at Parcel: 0319-23-00-400-015; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 02/10/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00314 was recorded from George L. Draper (Trustee) of the Marian W. Draper Trust to George W. Draper, Leslie A. Draper, and Lynne D. Sullivan for property located at Parcel: 0115-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
